Iftikhar says rulers impeding free and fair LG polls

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday hoped that the nationalist party would clean sweep the upcoming local government elections despite the hurdles being erected by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the way of free and fair polls process.

Addressing a gathering held in connection with the local government elections in Khadrezi in Pabbi tehsil near here, he said the rulers were fleeing from the election race as they knew that people were fed up with them due to rampant corruption, poor governance, inflation and price-hike.

ANP candidate for Pabbi tehsil Ghayyur Khattak, Zara Ali, Shahzad Gul and others also addressed the meeting.Mian Iftikhar said the PTI government had failed on all fronts, which only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless.

He said, adding the PTI-sponsored candidates would face a crushing defeat in the LG elections slated for December 19.Recounting the achievements of the ANP government, he said that they got passed the 18th Amendment, established nine universities, many colleges and schools across the province during its tenure despite the peak years of terrorism in the province. Mian Iftikhar said that PTI leadership blamed the previous governments and coronavirus pandemic to hide its failure to pull the country out of the economic meltdown.

He said that continued depreciation of the rupee against the dollar had multiplied miseries of the poor and business community.The ANP leader said that the poor and youth were compelled into committing suicides due to skyrocketing price-hike of essential commodities, petroleum products, electricity, gas and medicines and joblessness.