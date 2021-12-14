800 more cops deputed at police stations

Islamabad: An additional strength of 800 cops have been deputed at 22 police stations of Islamabad with the purpose to combat crime effectively and promptly address public complaints.

Muhammad Ahsan Younus, after assuming the charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, has taken effective measure to overcome shortage of strength at police stations and provided an additional strength of 800 police constables. Earlier, a total of 604 police constables were serving at police stations and this strength has been up to 1400 after this major step.