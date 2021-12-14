800 more cops deputed at police stations

Islamabad: An additional strength of 800 cops have been deputed at 22 police stations of Islamabad with the purpose to combat crime effectively and promptly address public complaints.
Muhammad Ahsan Younus, after assuming the charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, has taken effective measure to overcome shortage of strength at police stations and provided an additional strength of 800 police constables. Earlier, a total of 604 police constables were serving at police stations and this strength has been up to 1400 after this major step.
Islamabad: In October 2020, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics launched a multi-year competitive grants...
Due date for completion of Rawal Dam project is October 2022 but is likely to be completed earlier by June 2022
Rawalpindi: An oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Employees Welfare Association of Board of...
Islamabad: The relevant authorities have identified thirty one illegal residential settlements built in the recent...
Islamabad: Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, has said that our Nationally...
Rawalpindi: The LPG consumers are extremely worried over artificial pricehike that has made it difficult for them to...
Comments