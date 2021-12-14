Roshnai Gate opens to public, tourists

LAHORE: Roshnai Gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened to the general public and tourists. According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Monday, the opening of the gate would facilitate tourists visiting Hazoori Bagh, Shahi Qila and Badshahi Masjid. The decision had been made to open the gate after taking all necessary steps by the DC Lahore.The gate would be opened from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, sources added. The entry would be ticket-free and WCLA would control administration of the gate.
LAHORE: Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad...
LAHORE: An NGO is set to release the first of its kind 2D animated series, Super Sohni, which introduces a new...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony...
LAHORE: The Punjab govt has issued notification for the appointment of DIG Sajid Kayani as City Police Officer Pindi....
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars on Monday.Hafiz Noman Ahmad has been awarded PhD...
LAHORE:A seminar titled “Smog Agaahi” was held at the Government College University Lahore on Monday.Addressing...
