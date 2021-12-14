 
close
Tuesday December 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Roshnai Gate opens to public, tourists

By APP
December 14, 2021

LAHORE: Roshnai Gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened to the general public and tourists. According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Monday, the opening of the gate would facilitate tourists visiting Hazoori Bagh, Shahi Qila and Badshahi Masjid. The decision had been made to open the gate after taking all necessary steps by the DC Lahore.The gate would be opened from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, sources added. The entry would be ticket-free and WCLA would control administration of the gate.

Comments