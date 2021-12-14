Animated series on prevention of child abuse

LAHORE: An NGO is set to release the first of its kind 2D animated series, Super Sohni, which introduces a new Pakistani hero, who fights against abuse of young girls. This series will stretch over 10 episodes with one episode being released online every Friday, starting from December 17.
The ambassador of Germany in Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, recently launched Super Sohni’s teaser. Falling under the umbrella of its parent project, the Girls Sexual Abuse Prevention Programme, initiated by SAMAAJ in partnership with the embassy of Germany in Pakistan, Super Sohni aims to create wider awareness around the issue of child abuse in the country, focusing mainly on minor girls, as they constitute 70pc of the victims, as per local research. The series will be widely shown in hundreds of schools across Pakistan.
LAHORE: Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad...
LAHORE: Roshnai Gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened to the general public and tourists. According to the...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony...
LAHORE: The Punjab govt has issued notification for the appointment of DIG Sajid Kayani as City Police Officer Pindi....
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars on Monday.Hafiz Noman Ahmad has been awarded PhD...
LAHORE:A seminar titled “Smog Agaahi” was held at the Government College University Lahore on Monday.Addressing...
Comments