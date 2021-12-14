Animated series on prevention of child abuse

LAHORE: An NGO is set to release the first of its kind 2D animated series, Super Sohni, which introduces a new Pakistani hero, who fights against abuse of young girls. This series will stretch over 10 episodes with one episode being released online every Friday, starting from December 17.

The ambassador of Germany in Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, recently launched Super Sohni’s teaser. Falling under the umbrella of its parent project, the Girls Sexual Abuse Prevention Programme, initiated by SAMAAJ in partnership with the embassy of Germany in Pakistan, Super Sohni aims to create wider awareness around the issue of child abuse in the country, focusing mainly on minor girls, as they constitute 70pc of the victims, as per local research. The series will be widely shown in hundreds of schools across Pakistan.