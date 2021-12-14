IG takes notice of firing

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Shahdara area and demanded a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab has suspended both the officials and ordered an inquiry.
In addition, IG also took notice of the incident of firing on a school van in Rawalpindi. IG Punjab has sought report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab has directed that the accused involved in the incident be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action be taken against them.
Youth injured: A youth received a cut on his face as his neighbor attacked him with a knife in Raiwind on Monday. The victim Umar and the suspect Ilyas had exchanged harsh words over a minor issue. Upon which Ilyas attacked him with a knife. Police have arrested the suspect.
accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) responded to 1052 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 10 people died, whereas 1100 were injured. Out of this, 626 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.
LAHORE: Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad...
LAHORE: Roshnai Gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened to the general public and tourists. According to the...
LAHORE: An NGO is set to release the first of its kind 2D animated series, Super Sohni, which introduces a new...
LAHORE: The Punjab govt has issued notification for the appointment of DIG Sajid Kayani as City Police Officer Pindi....
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars on Monday.Hafiz Noman Ahmad has been awarded PhD...
LAHORE:A seminar titled “Smog Agaahi” was held at the Government College University Lahore on Monday.Addressing...
