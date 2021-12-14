Seminar on ‘Smog Agaahi’: GCU to ban use of plastic products on campus, says VC

LAHORE:A seminar titled “Smog Agaahi” was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday.

Addressing the seminar organised by the GCU’s Khorana Society of Biotechnology and Microbiology, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the university was deliberating upon imposing a ban on use of plastic products on campus.

The seminar was followed by an awareness walk. Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Director Communicable Diseases and Prevention Control Programme, Dr Tariq Masood Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Chairman Institute Industrial Biotechnology Prof Dr Noman Aftab also addressed the seminar.

Prof Zaidi said a culture of using electric cycles and motorbikes needed to be promoted especially among youths to reduce pollution. He advised the students to wear masks.

Dr Shahid Magsi highlighted causes of environmental pollution in Pakistan, including excessive traffic and industries and household waste.

workshop: The 15-day training workshop on “Design Training of Projects, Schemes and Plans” concluded at the Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here Monday.

CEWRE-UET Lahore in collaboration with Office of the Project Director Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project, Quetta had organised the training workshop which was attended by the officers of Public Health Engineering Department, Balochistan. Director CEWRE Dr Noor Muhammad presenting the review of the workshop, said the workshop was aimed to train the engineers about updated techniques and knowledge related to the planning and development of Public Health Engineering Projects for Balochistan province.