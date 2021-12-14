Health Card largest welfare programme in country’s history: Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that Naya Pakistan Health Card Programme was one of its kind, the largest welfare programme in the history of the country which will directly benefit 30 million families of Punjab.

In a statement, he said that free treatment of up to Rs1 million would be available on the health card. He said the Punjab government intended to inject Rs440 billion in health sector in the next three years which would generate significant investment in private health sector. This is the real change that the PTI has brought about, as promised, he added.

Hasaan said: “Our government is introducing projects with far-reaching impact at the grass-roots level, instead of so-called mega projects with minimum impact,” he said. He added that the government’s public welfare programmes would be a practical manifestation of the dream of welfare state.

The SACM said the method of governance had now transformed under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The government is working to upgrade health, education and justice facilities and to make its impact affect the people positively, he added.