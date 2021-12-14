Man arrested for attacking polio team with bricks

LAHORE: A man was arrested for attacking a polio team with bricks in Qila Gujjar Singh area here on Monday.

The polio team was visiting a house in Bibi Pak Daman Street when accused Imtiaz misbehaved with the team. He was so annoyed that he went to the rooftop of his house and started hurling bricks at the polio workers. The accused was arrested. A case has been registered against him. The government has started polio vaccination drive from December 13 to 17. Over 6,000 polio workers are giving door to door vaccination in 169 union councils. A spokesperson of Lahore police said 498 motorcycle squads and 83 patrolling units have been deployed for the security of polio teams. A focal person in every division has also been appointed, he said.

Woman shot dead: A woman was shot dead for honour allegedly by her brother in the Manawan police limits on Monday. The victim Shabana had contracted love marriage to a man named Ilyas. Her family was annoyed over it. She was at her home to see her parents when her bother after brief altercation shot at her. She received a bullet injury on her face that claimed her life. The suspect fled from the scene afterwards. Edhi Ambulance shifted the body to morgue. Police collected forensic evidences from crime scene, said SP Cantt Essa Sukhera. He said that the teams had been formed to arrest the suspected brother.