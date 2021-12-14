115 million to benefit from health card scheme: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said judicious provision of different facilities along with ensuring societal equality was a priority agenda of the PTI’s manifesto to ensure the people’s welfare.

Meanwhile, the constitution also stresses to ensure equal provision of all such facilities to the masses. The government was going to take steps to fulfill the promise of a new Pakistan for all, he added. However, numerous economic challenges had to be encountered by the government after the coronavirus, including dengue and locust attack, but the country continues to move on under the PM’s leadership, he maintained. The health budget was Rs169 billion in the past which had been increased to Rs399 billion by the PTI-led government, he said.

Naya Pakistan Health Card would be given to every citizen in Punjab to extend the free medical facility of Rs1 million per annum to every family. This card would be launched across Punjab from January while the same facility has already been introduced in DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions, respectively. Naya Pakistan Health Card would be extended to the rest of the seven divisions from January next year and 30 million families, containing 115 million people, would benefit from the facility in Punjab, he conveyed. A sum of Rs440 billion would be provided for the purpose, he added.

Addressing the “New Pakistan for All” ceremony at Governor’s House Monday, he said a huge sum was allocated for the health sector for the first time as eight mother-and-child hospitals were being completed in Lahore and backward districts. Multan Nishtar-II, DG Khan institute of cardiology, institute of urology in Rawalpindi, Shaikh Zayed Hospital-II in Rahim Yar Khan and dental colleges were being built in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. Similarly, a new 1,000-bed hospital at Ferozepur Road was planned along with the construction of new emergencies in three hospitals having the capacity of 400-beds, he noted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar called on CM Usman Buzdar and vowed to work for development and prosperity of the people of Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing development projects and other issues besides the political attitude of the opposition. The governor said that the opposition should wait for the general election 2023 instead of taking to the streets, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI was taking steps for the people’s welfare.

He termed Sehat Insaf Card a historic initiative of the PTI government and said that national institutions were also being strengthened and empowered.The chief minister said that empowered local governments system had been introduced in Punjab for decentralising powers and empower the local representatives at grass-root level. He said negative politics of the opposition could not hinder development, adding that Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity.

POLIO: The chief minister inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administrating vaccine to children here at his office.Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab chief secretary and primary and secondary health department secretary also administered the vaccine to the children.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar and others were also present. During the campaign, which would end on December 17, around 156,000 polio workers would administer polio vaccine drops to 17 million children up to five years in the province.

Two days were reserved for children who could not be given the vaccine for some reason. The chief minister termed the polio workers national heroes because no polio case had been reported this year due to their hard work and commitment to the cause of eradicating polio from the country. It was satisfying that all samples collected during the last six months have been found free from poliovirus, he said and added that saving the children from polio disease was a collective responsibility. The polio vaccine teams were also trained about observing anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister has sought a report from the IG police about the firing incident at a marriage ceremony in Ferozewala and ordered for legal action against the delinquent police officials.

According to official sources on Monday, the chief minister said that such an incident was intolerable and disciplinary action be initiated against those involved in it.

RPO: The chief minister also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the killing of a 20-year old girl in Zafarwal.The chief minister directed to ensure the arrest of the accused without delay, adding that provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family.