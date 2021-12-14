Haider, Wasim shine as Pakistan thrash WI

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (68) put on a record stand while Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shadab Khan shared seven wickets as Pakistan conquered West Indies by 63 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series here at the National Stadium on Monday night.

Rizwan and Haider added 105 for the third wicket partnership to enable Pakistan post 200-6. Wasim then pulled off his career-best figures of 4-40 in four overs while Shadab captured 3-17 to fold West Indies for 137 in 19 overs.

After being invited to bat first, Pakistan had a shaky start when they lost their skipper Babar Azam (0) in the first over from left-arm spinner Akeel Hosein. It was a super delivery that swung away from the right-hander who had nothing to do but edge it to keeper Shai Hope who took a fine catch. Babar faced just two balls.

Fakhar Zaman joined Rizwan but the left-hander also failed to last long, falling for 10, held by Brookes off right-armer Ramario Shepherd at long-on. Fakhar hit one four in his run-a-ball knock.

Haider and Rizwan kept plundering runs with ease against the inexperienced attack of the West Indies. In the 16th over, Shepherd broke the partnership when he had Rizwan, who scored a fine 78 off 52 balls, striking ten glorious fours.

This was Rizwan’s first fifty against the West Indies and overall 12th. It came off 34 balls. Oshane Thomas then removed Asif Ali (1) and Smith had Iftikhar (7) to leave Pakistan at 161-5 in the 18th over. Haider and Mohammad Nawaz (30*) then pressed the accelerator. Haider, who brought in his fifty off 28 balls, fell in the last over for 68, his highest T20 score.

Haider struck four sixes and six fours in his handy 39-ball knock. Nawaz smacked two sixes and three fours in his ten-ball glorious knock. This was the ninth time that Pakistan scored 200 or above in T20 and for the third time against the West Indies.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers with 2-43 in four overs. Akeel Hosein (1-19 in 4) was the most economical. Oshane Thomas (1-38), Dominic Drakes (1-43) and the most expensive Odean Smith (1-56) were also among the wickets.

Pakistan had a fine start defending the total. Nawaz got rid of Brandon King (1) off the first ball of the second over, held by Babar Azam at cover. Wasim got Nicholas Pooran, bowled with a super yorker. The stand-in skipper hit two sixes and one four from ten balls. In his next over, Wasim had Devon Thomas (2) trapped lbw off a yorker to leave West Indies reeling at 40-3.

West Indies kept losing wickets as their stumper Shai Hope fell to leggie Shadab, trapped lbw after scoring 31 off 26 balls. Hope, who opened the innings, smacked four fours from 26 balls. In the same over, Shadab bowled debutant Shamarh Brookes (5).

West Indies were 60-5 in the tenth over when Brookes departed.

Haris Rauf got rid of Dominic Drakes (5), held by Wasim at deep long-on to reduce the visitors to 79-6. Shadab then got rid of Rovman Powell who hit a 15-ball 23, featuring two sixes and one four.

Odean Smith and Shepherd then entertained the crowd with some lusty batting. However, Odean was bowled by Shaheen Afridi in the 18th over after the right-hander hit two sixes and two fours in his 16-ball 24. Wasim bowled Romario Shepherd who scored a 16-ball 21 with one six and two fours. West Indies were 134-9 in the 19th over. Wasim bowled Oshane Thomas (1) to dismiss the visitors far away from the target.

Pakistan proved sloppy in the fielding as they dropped a few setters.

Haider was adjudged the man of the match.

The second game will be held at the same venue on Tuesday (today).

Babar Azam said Rizwan and Haider played handy knocks and the way Nawaz finished was outstanding. “Our spinners bowled well and put them under pressure. We will sit and discuss what combination to play for the next game.”

Nicholas Pooran said his bowlers gave away 20 runs more in the field. “There were a few boundaries off the edges too. I loved the effort and energy from the guys tonight. We are a young side but it all comes down to execution.”

West Indies won the Toss

Pakistan Innings

Rizwan† c Smith b Shepherd 78

Babar(c) c †Hope b Hosein 0

Fakhar c Brooks b Shepherd 10

Haider Ali c Smith b Drakes 68

Asif c Powell b O Thomas 1

Iftikhar c †Hope b Smith 7

Nawaz not out 30

Shadab Khan not out 0

Extras: (lb 1, nb 2, w 3) 6

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 10.00) 200/6

Yet to bat: Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-1, 0.4 ov 2-35, 4.5 ov 3-140, 15.1 ov 4-147, 16.3 ov 5-161, 17.4 ov 6-191, 19.3 ov

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-19-1 Oshane Thomas 4-0-38-1 Dominic Drakes 4-0-43-1Romario Shepherd 4-0-43-2 Odean Smith 4-0-56-1

West Indies Innings (Target 201 runs)

Hope† lbw b Shadab 31

Brandon c Babar b Nawaz 1

Pooran (c) b Wasim 18

Thomas lbw b Wasim 2

Brooks b Shadab 5

Powell c Nawaz b Shadab 23

Dominic c Nawaz b Rauf 5

Shepherd b Wasim 21

Odean b Shaheen 24

Akeal not out 1

Thomas b Wasim 1

Extras: (w 5) 5

Total: (19 Ov, RR: 7.21) 137

Fall: 1-7, 1.1 ov 2-33, 3.5 ov 3-40, 5.2 ov 4-59, 9.1 ov 5-60, 9.4 ov 6-79, 12.1 ov 7-88, 13.2 ov 8-134, 17.6 ov 9-134, 18.2 ov 10-137, 18.6 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-35-1 Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-24-1 Mohammad Wasim 4-0-40-4 Haris Rauf 3-0-21-1 Shadab Khan 4-1-17-3

Man of the Match: Haider Ali (PAK)

Result: Pakistan won by 63 runs

Debut: Dominic Drakes, Shamarh Brooks (WI)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar