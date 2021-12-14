PPP to win local govt, general elections in Karachi, claims Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will emerge victorious in the next local government polls and general elections in Karachi with a thumping majority.

He made the claim to this effect on Monday during a ceremony that was held to welcome the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) former sector and unit incharge for Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rizwan Ahmed, who jumped ship to the PPP, along with scores of his party colleagues.

The minister said on the occasion the people reject elements who have once again started trying to promote ethnic politics in the city on the basis of the newly passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021.

He said political workers and office-bearers who were associated with the MQM in the recent past had started joining the PPP after rejecting the politics of their former party. He said the PPP has been making good progress every passing day under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that people’s confidence in the PPP has increased.

Ghani said the PPP chairman has given special directives to take care of the activists of other parties who have been joining the Peoples Party, and to also resolve the public issues of their respective areas on a priority basis so that they are in a better position to serve their people.

He said that sticking to its past tradition, the MQM has once again started politicking in the province on the basis on ethnicity and prejudice. He added that the MQM has been attempting to make political gains by causing discord among the city’s residents. He said the people of Karachi and the rest of the province know the MQM’s true face well. He added that the city’s people had rejected the MQM in the 2018 general elections, in the subsequent by-polls and in the recent cantonment elections.

The minister informed the media that the PPP’s Sindh government has furthered the process of devolving powers to grassroots level through the newly passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021, compared to the previously adopted Sindh Local Government Act 2013. He said people will soon be able to discern the positive results of this process of devolution.