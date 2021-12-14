CM seeks help from parents as he kicks off year’s last anti-polio drive

As a result of political commitment and focused efforts throughout the province, particularly in the high-risk union councils, no new case of polio has emerged in the province since July 2020.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Monday while talking to the media after inaugurating a seven-day province-wide anti-polio campaign at the Sobhraj Hospital where he administered oral vaccine to children.

He urged the parents to get their under five-year children administered polio drops during the vaccination drive. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon and Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EOC) officers were also present on the occasion.

The EOC has launched the province-wide polio campaign from December 13 till 19 as part of the national immunisation days to give oral polio drops to over nine million children under five years across the province, the CM said, adding that the campaign would be conducted in all the 30 districts of the province and of the target of over 9 million children to be inoculated during the drive, more than two million belonged to Karachi.

Shah said that because of the pandemic, anti-polio campaigns and routine immunisation could not be carried out from March till July 2020, due to which an immunity gap had developed in children.

“This gap is being addressed through back-to-back monthly polio campaigns since August 2020 and we have controlled the spread of the virus throughout 2021,” he said. “Thanks to these campaigns, Sindh has not reported a single case of polio since July 2020 and environment samples are also coming in negative which is quite encouraging.”

The CM said the communities living in the super high-risk union councils needed more services through new initiatives. “We have installed water filtration plants, experimental dispensaries, model EPI centers, and mother and child health facilities among other initiatives in such union councils,” he said.

Shah said that while dealing with the pandemic, we must not forget childhood immunisation to prevent childhood diseases. He added that the benefits of vaccination were clear as frequent campaigns had significantly reduced the burden of polio across the country.

He remarked that children could be saved from the childhood diseases like polio through vaccination and he urged the media to raise awareness among the people. The CM said that Pakistan was one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan and it had so far reported only one polio case in 2021.

Various medical associations and medical experts across the world as well as prominent religious scholars in Pakistan and across the region endorse the oral polio vaccine as the safest and most effective method for not only preventing polio but also eradicating it from the environment, Shah said. He added that during the polio campaign launched in September, the government had achieved more than 98 per cent coverage.

He urged the parents to cooperate with the teams when they visit their homes. “Remember! polio has no cure but can be easily prevented through vaccination,” the CM said, adding that the health department was sending workers door to door to eradicate polio.

He also disclosed that during the polio campaign, Covid vaccinations would also be provided in selected districts, including the seven districts of Karachi, Sanghar, Hyderabad and Khairpur.