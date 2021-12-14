Woman’s body found with slit throat

A 41-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in North Nazimabad’s Block B on Monday, police said.

Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where she was identified as Rahat, wife of Mustaqeem. Police found a knife lying on the floor near the victim.

The family of the woman claimed that she had committed suicide by slashing her throat with a knife, police said.

Man injured

A man was injured after his wife allegedly slit his throat during a quarrel over a family dispute at their house in New Karachi. The injured was taken to the ASH for medical treatment where he was identified as 45-year-old Khalid.