Mansehra man kills first wife, brother-in-law in Karachi

A man gunned down his first wife and brother-in-law in Patel Para neighbourhood on Monday. One more brother-in-law was also wounded in the incident.

The Jamshed Quarters police said that after the shooting at the Patel Para house, three wounded people were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where a woman and a man succumbed to their injuries, while doctors were trying to save the life of another man.

The deceased woman was identified as Zaibunnisa, 50, and her deceased brother as Haroon Zahir Shah, 35. Their injured brother was identified as Anwar, 30.

Citing the initial investigation, police held the woman’s husband Bakht Biyan responsible for the incident, saying that the suspect contracted a second marriage some 18 months ago, following which the first wife got custody of their children from court and had been living with her brothers in Patel Para since then.

Police said that Zaibunnisa and Biyan both hailed from the Mansehra district, adding that the suspect had recently arrived in Karachi from their home town and had been staying with some of his relatives.

Officials said the suspect, along with his brother Yousuf, entered the Patel Para house and opened fire on his wife and her brothers after an exchange of heated words. Police said the suspects managed to escape after the attack, adding that the investigators have recovered four empty shells and a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.