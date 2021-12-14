Police record statement of woman who butchered elderly husband

Police have recorded the statement of a woman who was arrested on Friday for butchering and dismembering an elderly man at house in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Investigators said the deceased, Shaikh Sohail, 65, and the arrested woman, Rubab, alias Asma, got married in 2013, and the couple had been addicted to crystal methamphetamine for the past seven years.

“Both were consuming ice on the night of the incident, but the suspect had consumed an excessive dose of it,” said an investigator privy to the matter. “The suspect hit the victim’s head first with an iron rod during a clash, and then beheaded him and cut off his hands.”

He said the woman then threw the victim’s hands out the window. Police said she had been unable to record a proper statement for at least two days after the incident because of the excessive dose of ice.

She told the police that she had slapped her husband while consuming drugs, following which they fought with each other, during which she hit the victim’s head with an iron rod.

“When she was cleaning up the blood from the victim’s head, they fought again, and during the clash she beheaded him and cut off his hands,” said the officer while quoting the suspect’s statement.

“Then the suspect threw his hands out the window, but she picked them up after the watchman saw her throwing the body parts,” he said, adding that the suspect then dumped the body parts in the house and went to bed.

The woman had been arrested for murdering her husband in cold blood on Friday. The body parts of the deceased were recovered from the house. A knife and other tools she used in the crime were also seized.