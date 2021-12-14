Gold up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs50 per tola on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,500 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs43 to Rs106,739.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,787 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with NdcTech to implement Temenos...
KARACHI: K-Electric won the S&P Global Platts Energy Awards for its Roshni Baji Women Ambassador Program, a statement...
KARACHI: The rupee fell to 177.89 to the dollar on Monday, its sixth consecutive all-time low, amid reluctance of the...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo termed gas supply...
LAHORE: Businesses are worried about further increase in the central bank’s policy rates, the common man is...
ISLAMABAD: With an aim to digitally transform some of country’s top tourist resorts and other remote areas, the...
Comments