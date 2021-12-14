Gold up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs50 per tola on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,500 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs43 to Rs106,739.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,787 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.