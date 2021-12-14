This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan sets up Afghanistan Relief Fund’ (Dec 11). Funds will be received from domestic and international donors. The authorities have also shared the measures they will take to manage the Fund, and hopefully, the donated money will be used solely for relief work in war-ravaged Afghanistan. It is also hoped that the Fund will not end up like the ‘Qarz Utaro, Mulk Sanwaro’ accounts that were opened by the PML-N government many years back, against which many allegations were made.

In the past, such announcements also included a statement that ministers/senior government officials would contribute one day’s salary to such funds. However, it seems that the ruling party has dispensed with this civility.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi