Tuesday December 14, 2021
A never-ending saga

December 14, 2021

The NCOC has verified that the Omicron variant of the ever-evolving coronavirus is present in Pakistan. The infection was recently detected in a woman with no travel history.

It is time we took steps to protect ourselves against this highly transmissible virus. We must follow SOPs. The government also needs to show that it is serious about stopping the spread of the virus.

Ayesha Hayat

Turbat

