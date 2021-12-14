Saving hearts

Forty-seven people die of a heart attack every hour in Pakistan. In September, the country observed World Heart Day. At a press conference held to commemorate the day, Dr Naeem Malik, the chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), shared the shocking number that showed the prevalence of heart diseases in the country. Many cardiologists are of the view that the main causes of heart diseases are high blood pressure, smoking, and lack of physical activity.

In Pakistan, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has been gaining worldwide recognition for the establishment of satellite centres in every district of Sindh. The organisation offers free treatment of heart diseases. The federal government should launch similar projects and carry out awareness campaigns to help people bring positive and necessary changes in their diet so that they can fight against these diseases.

Imdad Jamali

Karachi