The PTI rose to power on the back of slogans of ‘justice’ and ‘fight against corruption’. Little did we know that it was not prepared to deliver on its tall claims at all. It has been almost 3.5 years but the ruling party seems in disarray. There is no coordination, and most projects are suffering because of the party’s inability to work as a strong coordinated unit. Progress on the eradication of corruption has also been disappointing. Unfortunately, the country, which was already badly damaged by past corrupt practices, is not able to further sustain this incompetence.

The PTI must realise this before it is too late. It must stop sloganeering and seriously focus on rebuilding the economy. It must speed up work on building dams as water shortages may become a threat to our existence. Similarly, it must figure out how to stabilise the economy and get out of the debt trap. Otherwise, we will become a completely failed state.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad