Beyond politics

This refers to the news report ‘Fawad, Farrukh appointed only to tell lies: PPP’ (Dec 13). PPP leader Shazia Atta Marri has said that the PTI received secret cheques in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. This allegation is as old as the PTI. Unfortunately, a charitable cancer hospital gets dragged into the political mess every time the country moves closer to general elections. Imran Khan brought everyone together in the name of humanity for his dream of building a cancer hospital. It is important to keep this institution, which has publicly declared its audited reports, separate from the politics of Khan.

The PTI government has already asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to scrutinise the funding sources of three major political parties, including the PTI, and, hopefully, people will soon have more details on any ambiguity related to political funding.

Mariam Khan

Lahore