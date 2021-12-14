 
December 14, 2021
Newspost

Lost hope

December 14, 2021

Pakistan has never had political stability or enviable economic performance. Weak public sector institutions, deepening internal instability and an ailing economy cannot lead a country to cohesion and nationhood. The challenge of rampant corruption is posing serious problems – as it did for the past governments as well – for the PTI. It is undermining political stability, economic development, rule of law, efforts to combat organised crime, and the effectiveness of public services.

Corruption in law-enforcement agencies and at district administration levels is a key contributor to the sharp rise of organised criminal violence. The authorities need to take effective steps to deal with the situation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

