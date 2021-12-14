Pakistan has never had political stability or enviable economic performance. Weak public sector institutions, deepening internal instability and an ailing economy cannot lead a country to cohesion and nationhood. The challenge of rampant corruption is posing serious problems – as it did for the past governments as well – for the PTI. It is undermining political stability, economic development, rule of law, efforts to combat organised crime, and the effectiveness of public services.

Corruption in law-enforcement agencies and at district administration levels is a key contributor to the sharp rise of organised criminal violence. The authorities need to take effective steps to deal with the situation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad