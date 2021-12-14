Escaping pollution

Matra is a small city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is located near Warsak Raod. This area requires the immediate attention of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA). Waste from several marble factories operating in the city is badly damaging the area’s sewerage system as well as agricultural land. Government officials have already taken action against these marble factory owners and ordered them to shift their factories to the Mohmand Economic Zone, but they have refused to do so. A majority of residents are leaving the area because the unheeded air and water pollution has badly affected their health. The assistant commissioner of Matra should take strict action against these factory owners who are putting people’s lives at risk.
Umar Miraj
Peshawar
