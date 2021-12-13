Two killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: The unfortunate tradition, ‘Karo Kari’ claimed lives in two separate incidents in Nawabshah and Sanghar districts.Reports said accused Yar Muhammad Tallani shot dead his wife Fahmida over the Karo Kari issue and fled away. The police said they were making raids to apprehend the killer

Another reports said that Ehsan Chandio, staying as a guest at the house of Asif Ali Chandio, was axed to death over the Karo Kari issue in the Naseem Nagar area of Shahdadpur in district Sanghar.