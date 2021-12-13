SU announces admissions to bachelor, master’s programmes

DADU: The University of Sindh has announced the admissions to bachelor, master’s degree programmes in various fields after the intermediate results were announced by all the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), including Hyderabad.

The admissions will start from today (December 13), for which the candidates for both the programmes are advised to upload their required credentials and other required information in the online forms after logging in to their e-portals.

The director admissions, Prof. Dr Ayaz Keerio said the eligible candidates were being asked to log in to their e-portal and upload their educational certificates, indicate the categories and write their choices for the admissions to the bachelor and master’s degree programmes for the academic year 2022. He further said that those candidates who had secured at least 25 marks or above in the pre-entry test for the enrollment to the bachelor’s degree programme could fill in their online forms and submit them accordingly, so that their cases may be processed for the admissions in the first merit list.

In addition, those candidates who want to get admissions to the master’s degree programme should also fill in their online forms in all respects from December 13 to 23 and submit them, so that they might be offered admissions as per merit in the first list. The director said if the candidates failed to apply for both the programmes properly by December 23, their names won’t be included in the merit list.