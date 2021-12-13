Islamic Emirate to consult Ulema on govt affairs

KABUL: The Islamic Emirate will hold a meeting with the Islamic Ulema to consult on how to manage the government in the country.

Talking at a press conference on Sunday in Kabul, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that some diversity of thinking is needed on some issues.In addition to discussing several issues, Mujahid said the Ulema would share their opinions regarding women’s rights with the government.

“We need to adjust some government issues with the Islamic values, and therefore the Islamic Ulema will share their views on controversial issues, including women’s rights with the government, so we can run the government affairs based on their decision,” he said. Civil activists and specifically women’s rights activists expect the meeting to yield good results on women’s access to work and education.

They stressed that female Islamic scholars should also be invited to the meeting. “If the decision of the meeting is not in the interest of the people, especially women, then it will not only fail to solve the problems but will intensify the crisis,” said Armaghan Malikzada, a women’s rights activist.

“Women activists and female Islamic scholars must be invited to this meeting because they can cover the issues related to women in a better way,” said Yaqobi. Political analysts believe that holding such meetings is important considering the current situation of Afghanistan.

“The main problems of Afghanistan are not religious issues. The problems are political and governance issues and they cannot be solved only with consultations with the Islamic Ulema. To counter the crisis in the country, there should be consultations with various sides,” said Javid Sangdel, an international relations analyst. The Islamic Emirate is accused by the international community of violating human rights, women’s rights, the rights of minorities and of forming a non-inclusive government.