Minister says opposition working on enemy’s agenda

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said the opposition was working on the agenda of enemies.

The prison would be the future of Nawaz Sharif, where he (Nawaz Sharif) would stay for seven years, he added. He said this while addressing the public gathering here in suburb of Wah Union Council, near Taxila.

He said it was the constitutional and democratic right of the government to complete its constitutional term. He laid down the inaugural stone of the projects of construction of 3km road from GT road to cement factory and Girls School of Mazar Colony under a multi-million development package for the rural areas of Taxila.

MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan, MPA Ammar Siddique Khan and Chairman Wah Union Council Haji Munir Jalal also spoke on the occasion. He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no time to discuss public interest issues but was organising public meetings. “The PDM has become a haven for the elements involved in corruption, but the nation has fully recognised the faces of those who have looted the country,” he said.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had contacts with Modi, Raw and Mossad. Though price hike was an international phenomenon, the PTI government was trying to bring down the prices particularly of food items, he added.