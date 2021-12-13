Marriyum terms PTI govt incompetent, corrupt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday alleged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was not only incompetent but corrupt also.

She claimed that the cases made against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were all false and fabricated. She said the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was kept in jail for 22 months without any reason.

Party Vice President Maryam Nawaz was sent to jail also, she said and added that while on the one hand, selected Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to get more tough on his political opponents, on the other hand he remained tight-lipped and did not utter a word whenever petrol, sugar and other scandals surfaced in his tenure.

“I ask the selected to stop this selective accountability,” she demanded. The PMLN leader said even the courts had exonerated the party president Shehbaz Sharif of corruption charges. The verdict that came from London is the case in point, she added.