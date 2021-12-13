Don’t give us death sentence, jail threats: Hamdullah

ABBOTTABAD: Central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) and spokesman for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah has said that they should not be intimidated with death sentence and jail as “we have word death in our dictionary but no fear of it”.

He said that the nation would be rid of the incumbent government with the power of vote. He expressed these views while addressing Riyasat-e-Madina and Shan-e-Shahaba conference here on Sunday.

He said all had gathered to halt the way of Islam and clerics, adding that they would not allow any anti-Islam or anti-Quran and Sunnah legislation. He alleged that the government was pursuing a policy which was against the country, its economy and ideology.

Hamdullah said the nation urged the high-ups and state institutions to decide whether they want to save Imran Khan or Pakistan. He said if Imran Khan was imposed on the country in the next elections through the electronic voting machines, they should not be held responsible for chaos in the country. He said the PDM would stage a long march on Islamabad on March 23 for restoration of democracy in the country.