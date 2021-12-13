GDA demolishes walls, offices of three illegal housing schemes

GUJRANWALA: The Gujranwala Development Authority on Sunday demolished walls, offices and sewerage system of three more illegal housing schemes.

The action continued for the second consecutive day and the GDA teams launched an operation at Faisal Town, Aurangzeb Town and Land subdivision at Aroop area.

The teams demolished walls, roads and sewerage system during eth operation against illegal schemes. The GDA officers warned the developers of various housing schemes to get NOC from the authority otherwise strict action would be taken against them.