Fawad, Farrukh appointed only to tell lies: PPP

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has appointed federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib only to tell lies to people.

She said all records of the PPP regarding the election funding and bank accounts are present in the Election Commission of Pakistan while the PTI has kept hidden the bank accounts from the ECP, adding that the ruling party was running away from the illegal foreign funding case. In her reaction to the PTI's federal ministers' press conference, she said the PTI received more foreign funding from Indians and Jews during elections and even Imran Khan received secret funds from them in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital through cheques.

She said the PPP opponents were funded by Osama bin Laden and Indians and the government of PTI was blackmailing the ECP for suspension of the judgment in the foreign funding case.