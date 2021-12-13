JI chief flays govt for price hike

PESHAWAR: Central chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has flayed the government for an unbearable hike in the prices of daily commodities and urged the people to vote for JI in the upcoming local government elections.

Addressing a public gathering here on Sunday in support of JI candidate for Peshawar’s mayor Bahrullah Khan, he said that the PTI had claimed of bringing two billion dollars and putting the country’s economy on the fast track of development. But, after coming into power, the PTI mortgaged the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

Sirajul Haq said the national economy had gone bankrupt owing to the flawed economic policies of the government, The JI chief said the rulers have set the worst examples of corruption. He said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was completed after a three years delay.

He said that the youth had voted PTI into power. “I would not doubt their intentions. But they should tell me what kind of development they have brought to the province during their eight-year rule in KP,” he said. Sirajul Haq said the PTI has converted the city of flowers into the city of ruins. He said that no one was owning the city and the province.

The traffic system of the city has been affected badly as he faced no impediment while travelling all the way from Lahore but was unable to move when he entered Peshawar. Sirajul Haq believed only the JI could establish the state of Madina in the country. He stressed the people of the provincial metropolis to vote for Bahrullah Khan, who, he added, was the true son of the city.