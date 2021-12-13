Performers enthrall audience at Bolan Awards ceremony

LAHORE: The 41st Bolan Awards ceremony was held Saturday night in Alhamra Hall I in which awards were given to prominent personalities in recognition of their contributions at national level. Singers, dancers and stand-up comedians enthralled the audience with songs, dances, jokes and anecdotes.

The recipients to the awards included late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan (scientist and columnist). The award was received by a family member), Dr Zafar Iqbal, known for his work on Corona, Dr SA Khan, writer of books on Quaid-e-Azam, Hassan Askari, film director of Vehshi Jut, and Jannat ki Talaash fame, late Sultan Rahi, legendary actor, (the award was received by his son Haider Sultan), Saleem Albela, comedian, Shahida Mini, singer and actor, singers Humaira Arshad, Shabnam Majeed among others. More than 60 people received the award.

Bolan Awards drew people out of isolation in times of COVID, giving them an opportunity to come together and have fun. The evening wore a festive look with live music and performers in high spirit, wearing shimmering clothes.

Singers, dancers and stand-up comedians lifted the audience’s spirits with their performances and thanked Khaleeq Ahmad, the key person who organises the awards. He has been doing so consistently for the last 41 years.

Many performers said events like Bolan Awards give a chance to the artistes to perform, hence Khaleeq Ahmad is doing a great service to encourage artistes. A committee nominates people for awards.

There were awards for several journalists as well, among them President of Punjab Union of Journalists Qamar Zaman Bhatti for fighting for the rights of the media people. Singers were Shahida Mini, Shabnam Majeed, Humaira Arshad, Mushtaq Chheena, Gulab, SA Khan, Farooq Shad from Karachi and Saman Sheikh from Multan.

There were dances by Nadia Ali and her team on Noor Jahan’s songs which was a tribute to madam Noor Jahan. Megha and her team also performed a dance apart from Meharma Ali who did a solo dance. The hosts were Aslam Seemab and Sumaira.