Minister directs WSSP to convert city waste into energy

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has asked the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to come up with a master plan to ensure the provision of drinking water and conduct sanitation services in urban areas of the provincial capital.

An official handout said the minister was addressing a briefing at the Local Government Secretariat in Peshawar. He said the provision of drinking water and sanitation could become a challenge in future.

WSSP Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir told him that 52 million gallons of clean drinking water was being provided daily to the 1.85 million population of Peshawar. He said the water quality was constantly checked. He said, the city streets, roads and bazaars were cleaned twice a day and over 700 tonnes of garbage was disposed of outside the city daily. The city drainage system had improved, he added.

Appreciating the performance of WSSP, the minister said the government set up this body to address the growing complaints of citizens about sanitation and drinking water. He said although the WSSP had come up to the expectations of the citizens, its future success depended on its excellent performance.

The minister directed the WSSP to establish a treatment plant for the conversion of city waste into energy along scientific lines with help of the Energy Department. He said that dumping ground was not the solution and this problem would resurface in future.