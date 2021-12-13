Speakers call for empowering women

MARDAN: Speakers at a workshop here on Sunday said that ignoring women as half of Pakistan’s population and depriving them of the process of political and economic development is an injustice and a waste of their abilities.

The event was organised by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) for local journalists.

Imran Khan from the IRSP, training officer Maryam, Nadia and local journalists attended the workshop. The speakers said that women make up 48.80 per cent of the total population of Pakistan while there are 123.76 million less women registered than men in the electoral rolls.

The speakers said the Election Act 2017 ensures women’s participation in elections and in the democratic process. They said that journalists were the voice of the oppressed, neglected and deprived sections of society, such as women, minorities, differently-abled persons, trans and children.

The speakers said it is the need of time that local journalists should be aware of gender sensitivity and class deprivation and use print, electronic and social media effectively in this regard. They said that democracy is not possible without a free media and a vibrant population of men and women.

The speakers said literacy rate among women is 46.5 per cent while for men it is 71 per cent. They added that no woman had become a judge of the Supreme Court while 6 out of 13 judges of the high court are women.

The speakers said that out of 198 members of six bar councils of the country, only six were women, adding that in Pakistan, 21 per cent of girls get married before the age of 18 and 5 per cent wed before the age of 15.

They added that from 2019 to 2021, 60 incidents of violence, harassment and intimidation against woman journalists were reported in Pakistan.