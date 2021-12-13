People asked to elect right people in LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Islami Tehreek Pakistan has asked the people to use their right to vote and elect the right people as their representatives in the coming Local government elections in KP.

A press release issued by the central information secretary of the party, Zahid Ali Akhunzada, said the Islami Tehreek Pakistan would remain impartial in local government elections and would like the people to choose their representatives as per their wishes.

He asked the party members and people in general to use the right to vote in their constituencies in the forthcoming local government elections in KP.

Zahid Ali Akhunzada explained that the party took the decision to this effect for the KP’s local government elections after contacts with other political parties and proper intra-party consultations.

He said the Islami Tehreek Pakistan hoped the people would use their voting right and elect the right persons in the community to represent them in the next local government setup.