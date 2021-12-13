Jhagra welcomes Ghazanfar to PTI fold

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Sunday welcomed Ghazanfar Bilour on joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and termed it a major breakthrough for PTI in the provincial political circles.

Jhagra accompanied by Ghanzafar Bilour stated this while addressing a a joint press conference flanked by Minister Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash here at Peshawar Press Club.

He said Ghazanfar was an industrialist and later’’s input would be beneficial for the PTI government in streamlining economic affairs of the province. The finance minister termed it a big setback to ANP in the province.

Jhagra said that Bilour family was behind the support of ANP in the provincial capital and PTI has succeeded in bringing the important member of them to its fold. He said that Ghazafar Bilour was a renowned businessman and remained president of the FPCCI and SCCIhe would help the KP government in resolving business related issues in KP.