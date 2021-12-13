Buzdar approves Punjab’s Air Rescue Service Project

LAHORE: Air Rescue Service Project has been included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development had given approval to include Air Rescue Service Project in the ADP.

The CM said that Rs 1.16 billion had been set aside for the service. Rescue Air Ambulance Service would help in accessing high risk and far flung areas of the province, he added.

He further said that this initiative would provide quick rescue services to the injured persons besides saving the precious lives of the humans.

Usman Buzdar said that the project would bring revolution in Rescue services and it was purely public welfare oriented project.

He further said that Punjab would be honoured to start first air ambulance service in the South Asia.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the opposition parties were indifferent to the problems of the people.

In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition was least interested to do something for the well-being of the people during coronavirus pandemic and dengue.

CM said that the opposition had lost its credibility among the masses adding that the people were well aware that the opposition was making hue and cry for its personal interests. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was serving people with full dedication.

Moreover, approval for repair of Kharian, Dinga and Mandi Bahauddin dual carriageway was given as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the CM said that the project of 29-km long road had been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 and Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development had given approval in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that the project would cost Rs 2.23 billion.