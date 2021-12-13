8 injured in 5 separate road mishaps

PESHAWAR: As many as eight persons injured in five separate road accidents occurred in district Nowshera, the Rescue1122 Nowshera spokesman said on Sunday.
Two persons identified as Uzair and Zubair sustained critical injuries when their motorcycle slipped due to over speed near UET at Jalozai.
A man Shahid Zafar sustained injuries when he lost control over steering due to brake failure near Lal Kurti Pattak are and hit on electricity pole.
Another mishap occurred in Nasir Kanday at G.T.Road when a motorcycle slipped due to tyre blast. As a result a man Liaqat Umer sustained injuries.
