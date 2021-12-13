Police seek lawyers help to curb crimes

MANSEHRA: The police have sought the lawyer community help to take to justice the outlaws involved in the heinous crimes.

“We have launched a crackdown against outlaws, land grabbers and narcotics peddlers and got a breakthrough. If lawyers extend us their support, we can have more achievements in making the district free of crimes,” District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said while speaking at lawyers gathering here on Sunday.

District Bar Association’s President Bilal Khan earlier welcomed the DPO on his arrival at the bar.

The DPO said that the police firmly believed in the sanctity of the bench and bar and the latter’s support to the force would pave the way for the early dispensation of justice to the victim and their families. “The police officers and their subordinates are equally accountable for the actions they perform and if any policeman and officer acts extra-judicially, he is liable to be punished,” he said.

The senior cop said dozens of land grabbers, narcotics peddles and outlaws who were wanted for the murders and other heinous crimes were rounded up during the ongoing crackdown and recoveries were made as well. “I have appealed to the people to help police in breaking the outlaws’ networks as if narcotics peddles are not taken to justice, might destroy out youngsters,” he said.

The DPO said the police were ensuing inheritance to women in their ancestral lands and properties.