Govt urged to solve problems of farmers

MARDAN: Anjuam-e-Kastkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Naimat Shah Roghani on Sunday said that 85 per cent of the farmers used their votes for candidates in elections but the elected lawmakers later forget the farmers after reaching the assemblies.

Talking to the media at Mardan Press Club, he said the elected members neither raised the voice for the farmers nor discussed their problems in the National Assembly and Senate.

He added that prices of synthetic fertilisers DAP had gone up from Rs3,500 to Rs8,500, Nitropas from Rs3,000 to Rs6,500, Urea from Rs1,300 to Rs1,800 and about 80 per cent of fake fertilizers are being sold in the black market while the prices of antiseptics have also multiplied and even fake antiseptics are being sold in the markets.

Naimat Shah Roghani said agricultural production was declining, which is detrimental to both the country and the farmers.

He added that subsidies were given on consumer goods for farmers all over the world but there is no such policy in Pakistan.

Naimat Shah Roghani added that this year, the sugarcane crop has been hit by an epidemic, which has led to a significant reduction in sugar and ghur production.

He feared that the disease could be even more devastating next year. Naimat Shah Roghani said that it was need of the hour for the government to solve the problems of farmers.