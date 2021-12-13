Attack on tribal elder’s house repulsed

HANGU: The qaumi lashkar on Sunday attempted to attack the house of a local tribal elder, but the assault was repulsed when it was fired upon at Meshti Mela area in central Orakzai tribal district.
Also, the police arrested two persons on the charges of committing aerial firing. The officials from the district administration and the police arrived at the scene to defuse the tension between the members of the rival tribes.
A jirga was held under the supervision of the district administration to end the dispute. It may be recalled that three people belonging to Meshti tribe were killed in a clash over a property dispute involving five tribes in Orakzai.
