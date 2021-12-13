PML-N warns govt against rigging in LG polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam has warned the government not to resort to rigging the local government elections.

Addressing an election rally at Sarband village, Muqam asked the administration and police not to become part of the government plan of rigging. He said the spirit of residents of Sarband village showed that they were ready to vote for PMLN candidates.

Muqam said that people were yearning to get back the Pakistan of pre-2018 period as situation was much better in those days.

The people welcomed PML-N provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam. Qari Zahir, Rahmadil Nawaz and others are at the venue for the public meeting.