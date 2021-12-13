Foreign goods seized at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Authorities of the Customs have seized foreign goods worth millions of rupees at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border.

A press release said that the Customs Appraisement personnel also arrested the driver of the truck, which was carrying the foreign-made items.

During checking, a truck was intercepted and the customs personnel recovered 11 cartons of firecrackers, 15 cartons of animal medicines, 18 buckets of insecticides, 11 cartons of cigarettes, 860 bales of clothes, 14 tobacco cartons and 43 cartons of chewable tobacco from it.