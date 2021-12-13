Man shot dead in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen broke into a house and shot dead a man and injured his wife and daughter in the Totakay area in Matta tehsil, police said on Sunday.

They said that unknown armed men sneaked into the house of Misbahuddin, a dispenser by profession, and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates.

As a result, Misbahuddin was killed on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. The body and injured were taken to the hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

The police said the assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

The incident in the chief minister’s hometown has spread a wave of fear among the residents. It may be mentioned that incidents of kidnapping, target-killing and other crimes have increased in the district during the last few months.

Recently, Syed Ali Shah, a retired officer of the National Database and Registration Authority, was shot dead by unknown persons in Qambar area in the district.