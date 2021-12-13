Man shot dead in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen broke into a house and shot dead a man and injured his wife and daughter in the Totakay area in Matta tehsil, police said on Sunday.
They said that unknown armed men sneaked into the house of Misbahuddin, a dispenser by profession, and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates.
As a result, Misbahuddin was killed on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. The body and injured were taken to the hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.
The police said the assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.
The incident in the chief minister’s hometown has spread a wave of fear among the residents. It may be mentioned that incidents of kidnapping, target-killing and other crimes have increased in the district during the last few months.
Recently, Syed Ali Shah, a retired officer of the National Database and Registration Authority, was shot dead by unknown persons in Qambar area in the district.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has asked the...
MARDAN: Speakers at a workshop here on Sunday said that ignoring women as half of Pakistan’s population and...
PESHAWAR: The Islami Tehreek Pakistan has asked the people to use their right to vote and elect the right people as...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Sunday welcomed Ghazanfar Bilour on...
LAHORE: Governor Chaudhary Sarwar has said PM Imran Khan wants to take Pakistan forward and political opponents want...
LAHORE: Air Rescue Service Project has been included in the Annual Development Programme 2021-22 as per the direction...