Dengue outbreak comes to seasonal close in twin cities

Islamabad: The dengue fever outbreak that hit much severely the population in this region of the country has come to its seasonal close though sporadic cases of the infection are being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that only four new patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last one week and almost similar is the number of patients reported from Rawalpindi.

It is important that dengue fever claimed no life from the twin cities in the last two weeks though as many as 21 patients had already lost their lives due to the infection, all from the federal capital.

To date, nearly 7,100 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities including 4,620 patients from ICT and over 2,450 from Rawalpindi. The allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital received nearly 60 per cent of the total patients so far reported from this region of the country.

The outbreak in the region lost its intensity mainly because of a fall in temperature as had happened in the case of dengue fever outbreaks that occurred in the last 14 years or so. Health experts believe that most of the confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported at the time are those who have been bitten by dengue fever vector, the female mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’, seven to 10 days back.

The major reason behind the seasonal end of dengue fever spread in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is the fall in mercury level as the temperature has dropped down to below 20 degrees Celsius.

Studies reveal that below 20 degrees Celsius, ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’, the mosquitoes that cause dengue fever become unable to mount and feed on humans as their limbs and joints become weaker. Below 13.8 degrees centigrade, the mosquitoes’ activity both the egg-laying and the biting ability comes to an end.