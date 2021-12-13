14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has deputed 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities, said an official of the ICT administration.

While talking to this agency, the official said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price lists at prominent places of their shops.

He said 25 mobile shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.