14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has deputed 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities, said an official of the ICT administration.
While talking to this agency, the official said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.
He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price lists at prominent places of their shops.
He said 25 mobile shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts has arranged an exhibition titled– Noor – honouring the life and...
Islamabad: The dengue fever outbreak that hit much severely the population in this region of the country has come to...
Rawalpindi: The consultative meeting of Progressive Insaaf Group held. In meeting former Mir Islamabad Pir Adil...
Islamabad : Youngster Rajab Ali enthralled the International Islamic University's students and staff members on the...
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will be speaking at the opening session of the two-day ‘Margalla Dialogue...
Islamabad : Dr. Ghulam Rasul, former Director-General of Pakistan Meteorological Department, observed that the...