Young stuntman enthrals audience at IIU

Islamabad : Youngster Rajab Ali enthralled the International Islamic University's students and staff members on the university's new campus in H-11 with his stunts.

The 20-year-old from Shah Jamal area of Muzzafargarh district successfully stopped eight motorcycles at full throttle and held an 80kg man while hanging onto the branch of a tree with the help of his legs. Also, bikers and a car rolled over him.

The stuntman climbed a steep wall, did head balancing on the bike and car, and smashed bricks on his chest.

“I am privileged and honoured at IIUI as the university gave me love and recognised my talent,” said an overwhelmed Rajab. He thanked the Department of Protocol and Public Relations and university administration for the support, encouragement, and opportunity to perform in front of a mammoth gathering.

On the occasion, Incharge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid, Provost (male hostels) Dr. Ibrar Anver, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Khalilur Rehman, Assistant Directors P&PR Al-Hassan & Muhammad Nauman, faculty members, employees, and a large number of students were also present.

Nasir Farid said the IIU as per the vision of the IIU President shall continue recognizing the talent. He said the university management is keen to provide all learning facilities and opportunities including co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Dr. Ibrar Anver appreciating the activity said that a healthy campus must have healthy activities and this stunt show is an omen of the attribute. He vowed to continue such constructive initiatives and appreciated the hard work of P&PR for conducting the event.

Rajab Ali at the end was awarded university souvenirs and gifts.