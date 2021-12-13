7 outlaws held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, liquor, and valuables from their possession here Sunday, the police spokesman said.

Pirwadhai Police arrested two accused, Haroon Khan and Zabata Khan, and recovered 2 pistols of 30 bore calibre from their possession. Similarly, Morgah Police arrested two accused Yasir Fida and Mohammad Amir, and recovered 2 pistols from them. While, Chuntra Police held two accused Mubeen Gul and Irfan Gul, and recovered 2 rifles of 12 bore from their possession.