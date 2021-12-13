Fire erupts in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: Amid dry winter season fire erupted at Budo Ban area in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) that was timely controlled by employees of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to the details, the IWMB officials obtained information from the local people early morning about this fire incident.

The staff members of the IWMB and CDA coordinated and reached the spot after going through a rough terrain where the fire was causing damage to the forest area.

They were not able to bring with them fire extinguishing equipment due to the difficult landscape. So they got tree branches and started their work in difficult conditions. But they succeeded in controlling the fire that caused damage to the green area of the forest.

It is pertinent to mention here that this region is yet to receive routine winter rains due to which the tree and leaves are dry and vulnerable to fire incidents.

The officials of the IWMB and CDA were not sure whether the fire incident happened due to negligence of the local people because no matchstick was found from the area. The IWMB chairperson appealed to the people to take utmost care, especially in the dry winter season to protect forests in the national park.

She said the use of cigarettes and other related material has been banned in the national park and anyone who would be found involved in violation of this law would face legal action.

“Be careful when visiting the trails as vegetation is extremely dry. The laws never permit smoking, cooking or barbecue inside the national park,” she said.